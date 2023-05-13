IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Miffed at HCA After Nut Gets Thrown Into Lucknow Dugout

Former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment with the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), after a mechanical nut was thrown at the Lucknow Super Giants dugout on Saturday, 13 May.

The incident took place during match 58 of IPL 2023, wherein home side Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Lucknow, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad struck an Avesh Khan full toss for a boundary, whilst it was also adjudged to be a no-ball for height.