IPL 2023: Yashasvi & Chahal Create History During RR's Dominant Win Over KKR

Rajasthan Royals have pulled off their biggest win of the 2023 IPL season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets, with 41 balls remaining, to climb to the third spot in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches.

Big records were created in both innings of Thursday night's match for Rajastahn as Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history during his haul of 4/25 and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the tournament's fastest half century, scoring his fifty off just 13 deliveries.

Jaiswal was sparkling in his strokeplay, combining bravado and fearless approach to hit 13 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 208.51. He also shared an unbroken 121-run stand off 69 balls for the second wicket with Sanju Samson, who finished at 48 not out off 29 balls.