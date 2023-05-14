IPL 2023: Twin Fifties, Anuj Rawat’s Cameo Powers RCB to 171/5 Against Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a commendable batting display in match 60 of IPL 2023, which is being played in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. After electing to bat first against Rajasthan Royals, Faf du Plessis’ side scored 171/5.
Bangalore’s start was pretty much on expected lines, as Virat Kohli and du Plessis were more inclined towards setting up a foundation for what is a somewhat fragile middle-order, as opposed to going gung-ho right from the beginning.
The first three overs yielded only 17 runs, and whilst a boundary and a maximum off Adam Zampa’s bowling did result in a spike in the scoring rate, the visitors could only accumulate 42 runs in the powerplay, albeit without losing any wickets.
However, just when they were preparing for an alteration in batting approach, Bangalore suffered a setback, with Kohli losing his wicket to an efficaciously disguised knuckle-ball by KM Asif.
Alongside an in-form Glenn Maxwell, RCB’s skipper kept the scoreboard ticking – offering the necessary respect to spinners on what is a tricky track for the batter, whilst also ensuring the odd bad deliveries were dispatched beyond the boundary ropes.
Anuj Rawat Continues From Where Glenn Maxwell Left
With both batters having got their eyes in, the momentum switched in the 13th over, wherein Sandeep Sharma conceded 12 runs. Rajasthan, although, were successful in pulling things back very soon, with Asif coming to their rescue by dismissing du Plessis a couple of overs later.
To rub salt into the wounds, Adam Zampa returned to the attack and bowled a terrific 16th over, wherein he dismissed both Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik. At the other end, Maxwell continued playing the big shots, bringing up his second consecutive half-century in the next over.
The scales had all but tipped in Rajasthan’s favour by the penultimate over, but Anuj Rawat brought his team right back in the hunt with excellent stroke play in the last over, which produced 18 runs.
Courtesy of his 11-ball 29, which included three fours and a couple of sixes, Bangalore managed to set a target of 172 runs for last season’s runners-up to chase down.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)