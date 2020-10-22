Hits & Misses: Story of Big Price Tags in IPL 2020

The price tag that gets attached to the player during the auctions ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) edition is often a reflection of the season they have had and, in some cases, the star power they bring to the team. In the case of names that grab headlines, their performance in the preceding series often holds little value.

Either way, what the price tag is not, is an accurate prediction of how the player will do when the tournament finally starts and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have learned this lesson in the first half of the ongoing IPL season in UAE.