Maxwell Coming in Form Good Sign: Rahul on Backing ‘Match-Winners’

Glenn Maxwell, who had been having a poor run this season far, also managed to score a decent 32 off 24 balls. KXIP were 56/3 wickets in 5.5 overs before he and Nicholas Pooran took control of the proceedings and repaired the damage with a crucial 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

“Obviously when 11 guys are playing. Not everyone will have a good on the field. It is important for the team to back the match-winners,” said KL Rahul.

"We know what Maxwell can do when he comes good, he gives a lot solidity to the team and he balances out the team really well. He’s a great team man – bats, bowls and fields really well. To have Maxi come in the form is a very good sign and will ease his nerves a bit. Every batsman loves to hit the ball and spend some time in the middle. Really happy that he’s come good today,” he said.

On KXIP’s way going forward, the skipper said, “We’re at that stage in the tournament where we need to beat everybody that we face. It’s important that we take it one game at a time. If we keep trusting ourselves, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”