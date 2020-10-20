MS Dhoni, Maxwell, Cummins – The Big Disappointments of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had always struggled with their top-order, seemed to have plugged the holes when they bought Aussie white-ball skipper Aaron Finch for the 2020 season.

Averaging 35.69 in T20s at a strike rate of more than 142 with 8 ton and 61 fifties, Finch was expected to play his natural game, which would ease the pressure on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The 33-year old had scores of 52* in 36, 42 in 27, 14 in 12, 55 in 37, 46 in 32, 40 in 33 and 39 in 26 balls in his last seven T20I outings, and RCB would have hoped that the experienced player would come good in the UAE. However, Finch does not have the greatest record in the UAE and his struggles have come to haunt him in IPL 2020 as well.

In nine games, Finch has amassed 205 runs with a high score of 52 – his only 50 in the tournament. His strike rate is an abysmal 114.52 and his inability to get going has only increased the pressure on Padikkal, Kohli and De Villiers.