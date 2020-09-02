Raina Says Srini Like His Father, Hints He May Return to Play IPL

Raina returned home on Saturday, 29 August, with the official statement from CSK saying he had returned due to personal reasons. Since then, It has emerged that his relatives were attacked in Punjab on 19 August with his uncle and cousin succumbing to their injuries since.

When asked about his decision, Raina told Cricbuzz: “It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me.”