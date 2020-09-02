Raina Says Srini Like His Father, Hints He May Return to Play IPL
Raina returned home on 29 August, with a statement from CSK saying he had returned due to personal reasons.
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has opened up about returning home to India after pulling out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it seems like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star may just return back to the UAE for the 13th season of the tournament.
“You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” he told Cricbuzz in an interview.
Raina returned home on Saturday, 29 August, with the official statement from CSK saying he had returned due to personal reasons. Since then, It has emerged that his relatives were attacked in Punjab on 19 August with his uncle and cousin succumbing to their injuries since.
When asked about his decision, Raina told Cricbuzz: “It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me.”
Srinivasan’s Remarks
Since Raina’s departure, CSK’s owner and former BCCI boss N Srinivasan had made a comment about the matter, seeming to liken to Raina to a ‘prima donna’.
"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," Srinivasan was quoted as having said by Outlook magazine. However, since then, Srinivasan has clarified that his comments were taken out of context
When asked about his IPL boss’ statements, Raina said Srinivasan was like a father figure to him and a father can scold his sons.
“He is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai (A father can scold his son). We've chatted about it, and both CSK and I just want to get over with it.”
