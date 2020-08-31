‘CSK Will Stand by Raina’: Srini Clarifies After Earlier Statement

Chennai Super Kings owner and former BCCI boss N Srinivasan has clarified his stand on Suresh Raina’s departure from the IPL on Monday, 31 August, saying an earlier interview ‘put two and two together to drive a wedge’.

On Sunday, Outlook quoted N Srinivasan as saying, "Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist”.

The news piece also suggested that Raina pulled out of the IPL as he was unhappy with the room he was allotted in Dubai where he had been quarantining – like the rest of the CSK squad – since the team landed on 21 August. According to the report, Raina wanted a similar room to Dhoni’s as his room did not have ‘proper balconies'.