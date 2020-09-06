IPL 2020 Schedule: BCCI Releases Dates, It’s CSK vs MI on Day 1
BCCI announces full schedule for IPL 2020.
Indian Premier League 2020’s schedule has finally been released, with just over two weeks to go for the tournament. The entire tournament will be a closed-door affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place in the UAE.
The defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on 19 September in Abu Dhabi.
Dubai will host the second game of the tournament on Sunday, 20 September when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22 September, with Rajasthan Royals fighting against Chennai Super Kings.
There will be 10 double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and 2:00 pm UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST and 6:00 pm UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.
The cricket board said they will announce the venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final later.
The complete fixtures for the league stage of the Dream11 IPL 2020 can be accessed by clicking HERE.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.