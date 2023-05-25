GT vs MI IPL 2023 Live: When, Where & How To Watch Third Playoff Live Streaming

Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face Mumbai Indians in the third playoff match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match is set to take place on Friday, 26 May. Cricket fans in India should take note of the live streaming details to watch the third playoff match from anywhere they want. They can also watch the teams play at the venue.

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will help to know which team will qualify for the finals on Sunday. The winning team will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match on Friday is extremely crucial for cricket fans in the country so it is important to take note of the latest official details available now.