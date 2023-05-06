IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Records Most Ducks in IPL

Rohit, who had scored a three-ball duck in his previous game against Punjab Kings at Mohali, decided to bat at No.3 in Chennai, with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green opening the batting with Ishan Kishan.



But the plan backfired spectacularly as Green fell in the second over, while Kishan was dismissed in the third over. Rohit, who did not open for Mumbai the last time in 2018 against Delhi Capitals, walked in at number three.



But he did not last long as he offered a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point while trying to play a lap shot on the third ball of his innings against Deepak Chahar, making his last four scores in IPL 2023 read as 0, 0, 3, 2.