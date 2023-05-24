IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal Stars as Mumbai bt Lucknow to Enter Friday's Qualifier 2

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians were in inspirational form on the field on Wednesday night as they bowled Lucknow Super Giants out for 101, in an innings that included three run outs.

The 81-run victory in the Eliminator now means Mumbai play Gujarat Titans in Friday's Qualifier 2, for a spot in Sunday's title match against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai elected to bat first and posted 182/8 after Naveen ul Haq picked up a haul of four wickets that included the scalps of Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma.

His may have been a match-winning performance had it not been for Mumbai pacer Akash Madhwal who had a magical night picking 5/5 in 3.3 overs. Lucknow in fact were 68/2 in eight overs at one point, but from there, their chase just crumbled as they were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.