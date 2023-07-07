Who Decides Morality? Uniform Civil Code and the Delusion of Gender Justice

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would advance the cause of gender justice, they say. The answer to this is in one couplet of Mirza Ghalib: ki ḳhushi se marr na jaate agar aitbar hota. To translate, "We certainly would have died of happiness only if we did not know the delusion that this promise is."

The reason I call the promise of gender justice, through uniform family law, a delusion is not rhetorical. The reasons for such a blunt judgment are embedded both in our legal and political histories.

The Muslim community, in general, has registered strong objections against UCC since the very inception of the debate. The Muslim community representatives in the Constituent Assembly were the most vocal against such a law.