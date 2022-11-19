Uniform Civil Code: What is it and What are the Arguments Against it?

There are 4 key arguments.

The main argument against a UCC is that it violates the constitutional freedom to practice the religion of choice which allows religious communities to follow their respective personal laws. For example, Article 25 gives every religious group the right to manage its own affairs. Article 29 gives them the right to conserve their distinct culture.

Additionally, the fundamental rights sub-committee of the Constituent Assembly of India deliberately kept did not include a UCC as a fundamental right. A similar concern has been voiced by tribal groups like the Rashtriya Adivasi Ekta Parishad, which approached the Supreme Court in 2016 seeking protection of their customs and religious practices from a potential UCC. In the tribal territories of Nagaland, existing customary laws have primacy over federal laws with respect to personal issues like marriage, land ownership, etc.

Secondly, it is also argued that if codified civil laws and criminal laws like the CrPC and IPC don't follow ‘one nation, one law’, then how can this diktat be applied to diverse personal laws of various communities? For example, the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, a federal act, was amended by the governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. With respect to criminal law, note that different states have different legal ages for drinking alcohol.