The Northeast Exemplifies That India is Too Diverse a Country to Attempt a UCC

In fact, the question that should have been asked by the US media other than the cliched one about the diminishing tenets of democracy is why there still exists in this country a group of people who by virtue of their births remain the outcasts of Hindu society. It might have taken the PM some time to answer that. But perhaps people in the rest of the world too have internalised the fact that Dalits ought to be treated as lesser humans.

The fact that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who leads the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and is a close ally of the BJP has publicly declared that Meghalaya will not go with the UCC should make the position of Meghalaya clear enough. Sangma knows that there would be huge reprisals from the people of Meghalaya if he is seen to toe the BJP line and that could lead to instability of his government here.

So far, the tribals of Assam have not made their positions clear. Assam is a BJP-ruled state with a Chief Minister who is no less than a bulldozer of ideas. It remains to be seen how Himanta Biswa Sarma convinces the Bodos, Karbis, Dimasas, and the other tribes to accept the UCC unquestioningly.

Tripura is also a BJP-ruled state with a majority non-tribal, Hindu population so that state might have to toe the line of the BJP High Command. What will be interesting to watch is the reaction of the newbie tribal political party – Tipra Motha’s reaction to the UCC.

(The writer is the Editor of The Shillong Times and former member of NSAB. She can be reached at @meipat. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)