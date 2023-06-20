View: Law Commission's Notice on UCC is Antithetical to a Secular State

In 2018, the Law Commission had already concluded that at that stage that there was no necessity to formulate any legal proposals for a UCC. However, the Law Commission under the present chairperson Justice Awasthi has issued a notice stating that three years had lapsed since the previous process, and the time was right to revisit the issue. Interestingly, as stated, instead of issuing a notice to the general public soliciting suggestions, the notice specifically refers to “religious organisations“. Such an approach is completely antithetical to a secular state and also confirms fears that the purpose of formulating legislative proposals for the UCC may not be actuated by concern for gender, justice, and equality, but to further a communal agenda.

No one can dispute that ideally a uniform civil code is a noble principle. After all, the personal laws of every community still discriminate against women. However, we live in trying times, when the idea of a pluralistic and diversity-promoting India is under attack. With the state weaponising all ‘independent’ institutions, there is a worrying trust deficit in the governmental process, including law reform. The need of the hour is to restore the confidence of the minorities in the rule of law and the intent of the government to treat all equally.

(The author is a senior advocate practising in the High Court of Delhi and in the Supreme Court of India. He tweets @advsanjoy.