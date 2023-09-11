"Pareshaniaan toh bahut aayin, lekin soch rakha tha gaon ki bachchiyon ko ab gutter me nahi dhakelenge (We faced a lot of problems, but we were determined not to push our daughters into the gutter)," said Krishna Bai, 60, seated on the steps of a newly constructed meeting arena at the far end of Sookha Kirar village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

Her hopeful gaze is fixated on a group of young girls playing kabaddi on the village playground. Krishna Bai said that it gives her solace – after so many years – to look at young girls, who are so focused on making a name for themselves.

After all, Sookha Kirar has had a provocative past and a reputation for sex work, which had nipped the futures of many a woman in the bud. Now, only a scarce few linger in the shadow of their former trade.