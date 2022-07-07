Around the World & Back to a Shanty: Rising Hockey Star Dreams of a Pucca House

A famous dialogue from Mirzapur, the popular Amazon Prime web series – “Shuru majboori mein kiye thhe, ab mazza aa raha hai" (I began as a compulsion, but then I started enjoying it)” – resonates with India women hockey goalkeeper Khushboo Khan.

"I am from a poor family, and I have seen a financial crunch as long as I can remember," Khushboo says.

But things changed in 2015.