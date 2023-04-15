'Onus of Our Security on Us': Gargi College Students Boycott Fest After Curbs

A student, speaking on behalf of the protesters, claimed that there were a few hundred students protesting over the past few days. She claimed, “The student union was informed on 31 March that there would be no 'star night,' which is basically when an artiste performs. The union was also told that the events would be over by 5 pm."

Every time before the annual fest, the students' union and the organisers do a "reveal" which is basically an event where the dates and theme of the fest is announced, and a photo booth is also set up.

"The 'reveal' also did not happen this time. On 3 April, an organising committee meeting was held. Some students and some of the admin members were present. The administration said that the restrictions were being imposed due to permit and security issues,” said a student.

Another student, who is a member of one of the societies that was organising an event at the fest, said;