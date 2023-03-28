'Men Scaled Walls, Harrassed Us,' Claim Students of DU's Indraprastha College

During a fest at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) on Tuesday, 28 March, students claimed that a few men 'scaled walls' and 'harrassed' them. The police said that a complaint was registered and seven people were detained.

In October last year, a similar incident took place at Miranda House when men scaled the walls, shouted slogans and harrassed students.

Anuska, a second-year student of IPCW, said, "I saw men trying to climb the walls because they were not allowed to enter. They were shouting slogans saying that our college belongs to them. It is our space and they enter it and act like they own it. There was a lot of pushing and it almost felt like a stampede. It felt very unsafe."

She added that the men were asked to leave the college after some time.