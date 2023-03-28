'Men Scaled Walls, Harrassed Us,' Claim Students of DU's Indraprastha College
The police said that a complaint was registered and seven people were detained.
During a fest at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) on Tuesday, 28 March, students claimed that a few men 'scaled walls' and 'harrassed' them. The police said that a complaint was registered and seven people were detained.
In October last year, a similar incident took place at Miranda House when men scaled the walls, shouted slogans and harrassed students.
Anuska, a second-year student of IPCW, said, "I saw men trying to climb the walls because they were not allowed to enter. They were shouting slogans saying that our college belongs to them. It is our space and they enter it and act like they own it. There was a lot of pushing and it almost felt like a stampede. It felt very unsafe."
She added that the men were asked to leave the college after some time.
A 12-second purported video of the incident shows two men trying to scale the walls as a third man tries to help them.
DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "There was excess crowd of students in the college near the gate. Suddenly, at around 3 pm some overzealous students started making hurry to enter the college. In the process there was heavy pressure on gates and some of the students fell down. Some of them got injured."
He added that a case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and seven people were detained. He said that the matter is under investigation.
The incident took place when singer Asees Kaur was about to perform.
Anuska added, "The men were asked to leave but there was a crowd till around 8 pm. Despite there being a police van right outside our college, such incidents still happen... it is very disheartening."
Anjali, All India Students' Association, DU Secretary said, "The men were shouting slogans such as 'Miranda, IP dono humara hai (Miranda and IP both belong to us)' It was clear that their intention was to enter and harrass the students. Such incidents have been taking place across women's colleges. There was no assurance from the administration or the police and the men have not been arrested yet."
Shambhavi, a second-year student of the college and AISA North Zone Convener, said, "I was not there at the time but when I reached the college, I found out that four of them were injured. The hostel gates were locked and there is a message being circulated, asking us to stay out of the campus."
