The Indraprastha College For Women I Know: Notes of a Former Student

I read the reports, looked at the photographs, watched the videos in horror and rage. But what made me incandescent was the insensitive and apathetic response of the college authorities. The event was allowed to continue, albeit a few hours late, and videos show the college Principal dancing in seeming gay abandon.

Over the next few days, the college summoned the Delhi police to dismantle protests held by the students whose only demand was an acknowledgement of the horrors they had been subjected to and redressal in the form of police action against the offenders.

The students were manhandled, flung into vans and carted off to a distant police station in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, instead of the jurisdictionally appropriate Civil Lines police station.

The following day, the Principal called the police to create a human chain for herself, separating her from her own students who merely wanted an audience with her. They watched in dismay as she ran into her car and sped away.

In the midst of this, on 1 April, the college’s official social media handle shared photographs of its Principal on the night of the incident, beaming on stage, declaring the fest a “success” of “joy and happiness”. Her actions, or the lack of them, colour the photos with a particularly macabre filter.