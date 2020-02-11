‘My Friend Was Grabbed, Fell Unconscious’: Gargi Students Recall

The students of Delhi University’s Gargi College for Women staged a massive protest on Monday, 10 February, inside their campus – demanding either “safe fests or no fests.”

While the students are demanding strict action against the unidentified men who allegedly molested several women during the annual college fest ‘Reverie’ on 6 February, the events of that day have not left them yet.

A third year student, who is pursuing Applied Psychology, said that her friend was dragged, her hair pulled and she was groped.