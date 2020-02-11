‘My Friend Was Grabbed, Fell Unconscious’: Gargi Students Recall
The students of Delhi University’s Gargi College for Women staged a massive protest on Monday, 10 February, inside their campus – demanding either “safe fests or no fests.”
While the students are demanding strict action against the unidentified men who allegedly molested several women during the annual college fest ‘Reverie’ on 6 February, the events of that day have not left them yet.
A third year student, who is pursuing Applied Psychology, said that her friend was dragged, her hair pulled and she was groped.
“My friend has asthma. It was already so crowded and then she was dragged, her hair was pulled and she was grabbed (from behind). She fell unconscious and for the longest time we tried to reach her but we couldn’t. When we finally found her, we called her father to come and take her”Student, Gargi College for Women
Another student, who did not want to be named, said that she saw a group of drunk men dancing near a stall that was set-up:
‘Why Were They Even Allowed to Enter’
The students questioned why the college administration allowed men to enter the campus, when there was specific passes given for the fest.
“I saw with my eyes that the men were jumping over the walls of the college. They were not college students – first, why were they allowed to enter? Second, they were brushing their bodies against ours, even while there was space for them to move away. This is insane.”Student, Gargi College for Women
‘With Students’: Gargi Principal Releases Official Statement
Four days after the incident and protests by students, Principal Dr Promola Kumar issued an official statement.
“We at Gargi unequivocally condemn the outrageous incident that took place on 6 February during the annual fest. We are committed to the safety and security of our students, we’ve set up a fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eye-witnesses and any other person having relevant information.”Dr Promola Kumar, Gargi College Principal
“The students can also approach the ICC of Gargi college for confidential inquiry,” she said.
After Call for Action, Delhi Police File Case
Stating that the investigation in the case is underway, Atul Thakur, DCP South, told The Quint, “We are questioning people. The CCTV cameras are being checked as well.”
He confirmed that the case has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.
“An inspector of Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been designated as investigation officer in the case. The Additional DCP (South) has been designated as inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry into all aspects related to the case,” ANI quoted Thakur as saying.
