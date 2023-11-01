World Vegan Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes on Vegan Diet

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on 1 November. The day is dedicated to spread awareness among people about the benefits of vegan diet on health and well being. It provides a global platform for vegans and vegan organizations to promote positive ethical, environmental, and health impacts of vegan diet.
A vegan diet is a choice that is free from animal products like eggs, poultry, meat, and other animal derived products. There are several reasons behind adoption of vegan diet. However, some of the specific ones include health, welfare of animals, and sustainable environment. On the occasion of World Vegan Day, several activities are held across the globe such as educational events, seminars, vegan food demonstration workshops, informative sessions on benefits of vegan, and many more.
November is recognized as the Vegan Month. During this month, vegan lovers promote vegan lifestyle, sustainable health style, and other activities associated with Veganism. Let us check out World Vegan Day 2023 history, significance, quotes and other details below.
World Vegan Day 2023 Date
World Vegan Day falls on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.
World Vegan Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Vegan Day 2023 'Celebrating for a Good Cause'. Every year, the main motto behind celebrating this day is to promote vegan diet, veganism, and sustainability.
History and Significance of World Vegan Day
The history of World Vegan Day dates back to 1 November 1994 when 'The Vegan Society' was established to promote veganism and a vegan diet. The significance of World Vegan Day is to help individuals become vegan and stay vegan, promoting and protecting the rights of vegans, collaborating with policymakers on topics like climate change, sustainable agriculture, and increasing the availability of vegan food in public institutions, and more.
According to vegan-day.org, "World Vegan Day originated in England in 1994, when vegan animal rights activist Louise Wallis was looking for a suitable setting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society. As President of the Vegan Society, her aim was not only to emphasise the continued existence of a vegan association, but also to draw attention to the fact that the word ‘vegan’ had found its way into the English language.
Louise Wallis set World Vegan Day on 1 November because it falls between two main events - Halloween on 31 October and Mexican Day of the Dead on 2 November.
World Vegan Day 2023: Motivational Quotes on Vegan Diet
World Vegan Day 2023 quotes are listed below.
Veganism is not a "sacrifice." It is a joy. [Gary L. Francione].
Violence begins with the fork. [Mahatma Gandhi].
We can eat meat, but we don’t need to eat meat – if you have a choice, why wouldn’t you choose compassion? [Louise Palmer-Masterton].
It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal. [Joaquin Phoenix].
Vegan food is soul food in its truest form. Soul food means to feed the soul. And to me, your soul is your intent. If your intent is pure, you are pure. [Erykah Badu].
Let’s help the earth and all living beings on this planet by making conscious choices about the food we eat and let the healing begin. [Genesis Butler].
I’m vegan for animals because they deserve to live in peace just like we do. [Genesis Butler].
Animals are not ingredients. [Barbara Thompson].
To me, veganism is not synonymous with 'clean eating' and 'gluten-free'. Those are simply dietary choices. I think the root of this whole lifestyle is compassion. [Evanna Lynch].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)