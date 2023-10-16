World Menopause Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

Menopause is a condition when a person doesn't get a period for 12 months and the person starts experiencing certain symptoms like hormonal changes, mood changes, hot flashes, etc. that are early symptoms of menopause. According to the US NIH, menopause may begin at the age of 40 to 58 years in developed countries.
World Menopause Day is celebrated on 18 October every year to raise awareness of menopause and to make people aware of the support options available for improving health and wellbeing. Professionals and women should participate in this global awareness campaign and they can do their bit to raise awareness around menopause. Let's have a look at the history, significance, and theme of World Menopause Day 2023.
World Menopause Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Menopause Day 2023 is cardiovascular disease, meaning the reproductive health of a person can affect the cardiovascular health of a person and it is an important aspect of menopause that women need to be aware of.
World Menopause Day 2023: History
World Menopause Day was established in the year 1984 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Menopause Society (IMS). The main aim was to spread awareness about this condition that older women have to face.
Menopause marks the natural decline of a woman’s reproductive hormones between the ages of 45 and 55. Women should also be aware of the common symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, and sleep disturbances. Menopause can also cause anxiety and depression increasing the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis as well.
World Menopause Day 2023: Significance
World Menopause Day is important since women around the world are still unable to discuss menopause even though it is a natural part of women’s health. Menopause lasts a long time and the condition of perimenopause starts up to a year before menopause which can be uncomfortable and last for a decade.
