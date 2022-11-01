World Vegan Day Theme 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Wishes, and Images for WhatsApp
World Vegan Day 2022 will be celebrated today, 1 November 2022, to promote veganism and a vegan diet.
World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on 1 November to encourage and motivate people to avoid the utilisation of animal-based products and the killing of animals for selfish motives. The main aim behind observing World Vegan Day is to prevent the exploitation of animals.
The history of World Vegan Day dates back to 1 November 1994 when 'The Vegan Society' was established to promote veganism and a vegan diet. The significance of World Vegan Day is to help individuals become vegan and stay vegan, promoting and protecting the rights of vegans, collaborating with policymakers on topics like climate change, sustainable agriculture, and increasing the availability of vegan food in public institutions, and more.
Let's find out the World Vegan Day 2022 theme, quotes, wishes, slogans, and images below.
Theme of World Vegan Day 2022
November is globally observed as World Vegan Month. The main focus of recognizing Vegan month is to put some light on the Vegan movement and encourage people to turn vegan. According to World Vegan Day, this year's theme will be based on the animal rights-focused campaign 'Future Normal'.
Happy World Vegan Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Wishes To Promote Veganism
Following is a list of some quotes, wishes, and slogans that you can share with family, friends, and others to promote veganism.
“Veganism is not a sacrifice. It is a joy.” [Gary L. Francione]
“I don’t see why someone should lose their life just so you can have a snack.” [Russell Brand]
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” [Mahatma Gandhi]
“Vegan food is soul food in its truest form. Soul food means to feed the soul. And to me, your soul is your intent. If your intent is pure, you are pure.” [Erykah Badu]
“Becoming vegan is the most important and direct change we can immediately make to save the planet and its species.” [Chris Hedges]
It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.” [Joaquin Phoenix]
“To get mud off your hands, use soap and water. To get blood off your hands, go vegan.” [John Sakars]
“I’m a vegan. I respect the environment and I do my best to spread the importance of such an issue.” [Jared Leto]
Being vegan does not require you to eat bland and boring foods; rather, it requires you to expand your palate and try new foods. Greetings on World Vegan Day 2022.
Changing to a vegan lifestyle is about exploring an entirely new, far kinder world. I wish you a very Happy World Vegan Day.
The idea of a greener, cleaner earth does not imply that we will exterminate animals to feed our own hunger. Happy World Vegan Month! Save Animals.
Eating a vegan diet and switching to Veganism always makes you happy and content because you know you didn't kill an innocent animal to satisfy your hunger. Happy World Vegan Day to all, promote veganism and save the innocent lives of animals.
On the eve of International Vegan Day, let us pledge to be kind and affectionate towards animals. Happy Vegan Day 2022.
Being vegan not only saves animals' lives but always keep you healthy and disease free. I wish you a good health always. Happy World Vegan Day 2022.
World Vegan Day 2022: HD Images and Posters for WhatsApp and Facebook Status
