World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Awareness Quotes

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is celebrated annually on 20 October. The day is dedicated to educate people about Osteoporosis, causes, symptoms, warning signs, management, and prevention. The main aim of observing World Osteoporosis Day is to spread global awareness about Osteoporosis musculoskeletal diseases, bone health, and facture prevention.

This day provides a global platform for healthcare professionals, organisations, policymakers and stakeholders to promote policies regarding Osteoporosis – one of the under-diagnosed and under-treated health conditions.

Osteoporosis is a bone diseases that is caused due to sudden structural changes in bones leading to decreased bone mass and bone mineral density, which eventually makes bones susceptible to injuries and fractures.

According to reports, millions of people are at high risk of fractures due to underdiagnosed and silent disease Osteoporosis. World Osteoporosis Day is recognised to highlight the disease and its underestimated burden on the society.