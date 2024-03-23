TB Patients Are Often Reluctant to Get Screened, Treated: AI Could Change This

Purnia, a district in the northern part of Bihar, India, over 300 km from the state capital Patna, faces significant resource challenges, notably in its healthcare infrastructure.

Among its residents is LKP (name withheld), a 62-year-old man with a history of smoking and Tuberculosis (TB). Despite presenting a persistent cough and having undergone treatment for TB in the past, the markings on his chest X-ray were not recognised as a relapse by multiple doctors.