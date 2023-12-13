'Make Drugs Accessible, End Stigma Against TB': Survivor & Activist Meera Yadav

At 33, Meera Yadav has one functioning lung. She battled extremely drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) for close to six years, was isolated from her son, and discriminated against due to her illness...

But none of this deterred the patient-turned-activist from fighting for access to the right kind of drug – for those battling tuberculosis like her.

India has the most number of tuberculosis cases in the world – a disease that the country aims to completely eliminate in the next two years.