Tuberculosis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease that affects the lungs but it can otherwise affect any organ in the body. TB can be spread from person to person through bacteria in tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes.

Tuberculosis infections began increasing in 1985 during the emergence of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. It is because HIV weakens a person's immune system which makes it difficult for the body to fight against TB germs.

Many tuberculosis strains resist the drugs used to treat the disease. People with active tuberculosis have to take various medications for months to get rid of the infection. We have put down the symptoms, reasons for the spread, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of tuberculosis.