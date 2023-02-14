Reasons to Quit Smoking & Tobacco Use

According to research, tobacco causes 8 million deaths annually and there is no doubt that smokers are more likely to develop severe diseases as compared to non-smokers. This is enough reason to want to quit tobacco. Quitting smoking can be challenging but we are here with more reasons that will encourage you to quit.

After just 20 minutes of quitting, our heart rate drops and within next 12 hours, the carbon monoxide in the body drops to normal. Within weeks, the blood circulation and lung function improves and you can get rid of coughing and shortness of breath. Overall. your risk of suffering a stroke is reduced to that of a non-smoker. Within coming years, the risk of dying due to lung cancer or heart disease reduces drastically.