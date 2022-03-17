World Sleep Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and Posters
World Sleep Day is celebrated on the third Friday of March every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 18 March 2022. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and make people realise that sleep is not a luxury but a need.
World Sleep Day is celebrated since the year 2008 to emphasise the importance of sleep and resting. People realise the same after it is too late and their body starts showing signs of lack of rest.
The World Sleep Society plays an important role in the celebration of World Sleep Day. It was this organisation that started the celebration in the year 2008.
There are hundreds of people, professionals, and medical students who study and research in the field of sleep and that is why it became important to contribute one day a year to raise awareness.
World Sleep Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Sleep day 2022 is 'Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World'. This theme emphasises the importance of sleep. It is important that people have at least 7-8 hours of sleep so that their bodies can recover and the mind can unwind from the stress of a busy day.
A good night's sleep helps the body keep cardiovascular diseases and obesity at bay. It also helps our brain function more efficiently.
World Sleep Day 2022: Quotes
"Man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Sleep is the best meditation." - Dalai Lama
"Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep." - Mesut Barazany
"Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world." - Heraclitus
"True silence is the rest of the mind- and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment, and refreshment." - William Penn
"Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep." – Fran Lebowitz
World Sleep Day: Posters
