World Sleep Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and Posters

World Sleep Day is celebrated on the third Friday of March every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 18 March 2022. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and make people realise that sleep is not a luxury but a need.

World Sleep Day is celebrated since the year 2008 to emphasise the importance of sleep and resting. People realise the same after it is too late and their body starts showing signs of lack of rest.

The World Sleep Society plays an important role in the celebration of World Sleep Day. It was this organisation that started the celebration in the year 2008.