True Lies : The Reality of Baby Sleep

The many highs of parenthood are punctuated by several speed bumps, as every been-there-done-that parent will tell you. Watching your baby snooze peacefully is one of those truly special highs.

But then, we know by now that your child’s sleep journey isn’t going to be all smooth sailing. It’s our job to tell you that it is always best to be prepared for the bumps along the journey and not despair when confronted with them.

Because when you despair, you look for quick solutions to what you assume is some sort of a sleep crisis. It’s at this point that you may fall for misleading advice that is usually floating all over the web and in parenting circles to ‘fix’ your baby’s wakings.

Anything to get more sleep, right?