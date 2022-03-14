Good night's sleep: Busting Common Myths

A good night's sleep plays an important role in the mental and physical well-being of a person and they should keep a tab on their sleep schedule if they want to have a healthy lifestyle and sleeping routine.

Poor sleep schedule is one of the common problems of today's generation and results in various harmful effects on the body. Some people either fail to sleep or don't know how to fix their sleep schedule.

While sleep is one of the common topics of discussion since people compromise it for their fun or more important work, let's bust a few common sleep-related myths to avoid the misconceptions and wrong information we get to hear.