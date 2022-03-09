8 Foods You Can Eat for a Good Night's Sleep

It is no surprise that our food and drinks can help us have a better sleep or can disrupt our sleep cycle. There would have been times you must have read 'one should avoid coffee late in the evening' or things like that.

According to the Sleep Foundation, 35% of the Americans suffer from insomnia and it has been a problem that is on the rise in other countries as well. About seven to nine hours of undisturbed sleep is important to maintain healthy brain, fast metabolism, and keep chronic problems at bay.

In this article, we will look at the foods that can help you get better and more relaxed sleep. If we have foods and drinks to help us sleep better, why not make use of them?