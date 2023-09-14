World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023 Theme: Date, History, Significance, and More

World Lymphoma Awareness Day is observed every year on 15 September. The day is dedicated to educate people about the Lymphoma - the cancer of the the lymphatic system.
Lymphoma is a life threatening health conditions that occurs when the cells of lymph system (white blood cells or lymphocytes) become cancerous. There are two types of Lymphoma including of Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Lymphoma.
The World Lymphoma Awareness Day has been recognised to create awareness about Lymphoma, its symptoms, causes, treatment, and early diagnosis to manage it.
According to hematology.org, "About half of the blood cancers that occur each year are lymphomas, or cancers of the lymphatic system, and about 12 percent of people with lymphoma have Hodgkin lymphoma."
World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023 is "We Can’t Wait to Focus on Our Feelings." This theme has been specifically chosen to create awareness about the psychological and emotional challenges that the Lymphoma patients go through.
Providing emotional support to patients suffering from Lymphoma can not only improve their quality of life, but also benefit their family and friends. Poor mental health can interfere with the treatment of patients, therefore, emotional and psychological destress should not be under looked.
History of World Lymphoma Awareness Day
In 2004, Lymphoma Coalition, a non-profit organisation took the initiatives, and established the idea of recognizing the World Lymphoma Awareness Day. Later, the idea gained immense popularity across the globe, and World Lymphoma Awareness Day is now celebrated annually on 15 September.
Significance of World Lymphoma Awareness Day: Why Is It Celebrated?
The significance of celebrating the World Lymphoma Awareness Day is to create awareness about Lymphoma and its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and management. The reasons behind observing this day includes the following:
To educate people about the risk factors of Lymphoma disease, and dispel the myths associated with it.
To raise awareness about Lymphoma among people, healthcare professionals, and policymakers, so that the disease can be diagnosed at early stage, which increases the chances of survival for patients.
To provide support to the Lymphoma patients. This day provides a platform for people to share their stories and give hope to the patients.
This day is an opportunity for people and healthcare professionals to organize conferences, workshops, seminars, and events to create awareness about the all the aspects of the disease.
On this day, people can participate in fundraising events to support the research for better treatment and cure of Lymphoma.
