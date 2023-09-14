World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023 Theme: Date, History, Significance, and More

World Lymphoma Awareness Day is observed every year on 15 September. The day is dedicated to educate people about the Lymphoma - the cancer of the the lymphatic system.

Lymphoma is a life threatening health conditions that occurs when the cells of lymph system (white blood cells or lymphocytes) become cancerous. There are two types of Lymphoma including of Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Lymphoma.

The World Lymphoma Awareness Day has been recognised to create awareness about Lymphoma, its symptoms, causes, treatment, and early diagnosis to manage it.

According to hematology.org, "About half of the blood cancers that occur each year are lymphomas, or cancers of the lymphatic system, and about 12 percent of people with lymphoma have Hodgkin lymphoma."