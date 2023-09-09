When a person suffers from an injury or accident, the immediate help given to him or her is called First Aid. The second Saturday of September is celebrated as World First Aid Day every year. World First Aid Day 2023 is set to be observed on Saturday, 9 September. First Aid is a basic skill that everyone should be aware of and must provide to those in need. Most accidents and injuries are cured if people provide aid at the right time.
World First Aid Day helps to aware people more of this primary care. Everyone should know how to provide first aid correctly during accidents or serious injuries. This day helps us to gain more knowledge about first aid and how we should react in different situations. Everyone should learn the basics of it at an early age.
World First Aid Day is observed every year and many people organise events for others to participate. The events and programs allow people to know about the different kinds of first aid.
World First Aid Day 2023: History
World First Aid Day was first introduced by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 2000. Henry Dunant was a young merchant who observed the Carnage at the battle of Solferino in 1859.
He wrote the book called "Memories of Solferino" which talks about the idea of an independent organization to take care of injured soldiers.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) came into existence and Henry Dunant became its co-founder. On World First Aid Day, the ICRC holds activities to spread awareness and talk more about the importance of first aid.
World First Aid Day 2023: Theme
World First Aid Day is observed with a different theme every year. The theme for this year is "First Aid in the Digital World". The theme focuses on creating digital innovations so that first aid is available to everyone easily.
World First Aid Day 2023: Importance
Celebrating World First Aid Day is important so that we can save lives during emergency situations while waiting for professional help. This day also helps us to learn about the different first aid activities.
If we all can provide help at the right time to injured people, then we can prevent a lot of deaths and fatal situations in future. We should all observe this important day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)