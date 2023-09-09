When a person suffers from an injury or accident, the immediate help given to him or her is called First Aid. The second Saturday of September is celebrated as World First Aid Day every year. World First Aid Day 2023 is set to be observed on Saturday, 9 September. First Aid is a basic skill that everyone should be aware of and must provide to those in need. Most accidents and injuries are cured if people provide aid at the right time.

World First Aid Day helps to aware people more of this primary care. Everyone should know how to provide first aid correctly during accidents or serious injuries. This day helps us to gain more knowledge about first aid and how we should react in different situations. Everyone should learn the basics of it at an early age.