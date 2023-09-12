World Sepsis Day is celebrated every year on 13 September. The day is dedicated to educate people about a life threatening condition called Sepsis, its causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment.
Sepsis is an extreme response of body's immune system towards any type of infection, which may eventually lead to organ damage, organ failure, and even death.
Sepsis is a serious health condition caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal infections in the body, and can affect people of any age. Different types of infections like UTI, lung infection, skin infection, and GIT infections may lead to Sepsis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "At least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis, At least 350,000 adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice and, one in three people who dies in a hospital had sepsis during that hospitalization.
World Sepsis Day 2023 Date
World Sepsis Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 13 September 2023.
World Sepsis Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Sepsis Day 2023 is not known. However, the main aim of celebrating the day is to promote early intervention and prevention of Sepsis across the globe.
History and Significance of World Sepsis Day
World Sepsis Day (WSD) was established by the Global Sepsis Alliance in 2012. Since then, the day is observed every year on 13th of September with an intention to raise awareness about Sepsis throughout the world.
The significance of celebrating the World Sepsis Day includes the following:
Raise awareness about Sepsis and promote its early recognition and treatment.
Promote hygiene, cleanliness, vaccination, and other measures for the prevention of Sepsis, especially in healthcare settings.
Promote early diagnosis and prevention of Sepsis by education patients as well as healthcare professionals.
Reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with Sepsis by promoting the advanced and better care.
Providing physical and psychological support to the survivors of Sepsis.
World Sepsis Day 2023 Ideas and Activities
Following are some of the World Sepsis Day 2023 ideas that you must follow to create the awareness.
Organize Quizzes: To educate people about the Sepsis, you can organize quizzes at schools, institutions, hospitals, and healthcare organizations.
Educational Materials: Distribute flyers, brochures, posters, and booklets on World Sepsis Day to spread the word.
Sepsis Training: Healthcare professionals can organize free Sepsis training sessions for their staff to educate them about the causes and prevention of this life threatening condition.
Online Campaigns: Organize online Sepsis awareness campaigns and use hashtags like #WorldSepsisDay, #SepsisPrevention, #SepsisAwarenss, and more.
Organize Events: You can educated people about the Sepsis through conferences, seminars, workshops, symposia, and round-table discussions.
