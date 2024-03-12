World Kidney Day 2024: History, Theme, Significance & How To Celebrate

World Kidney Day 2024: World Kidney Day will be celebrated on the second Thursday of March 2024 thus it will be observed on 14 March. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of kidney health and the risks associated with chronic kidney disease. It also serves as a platform to promote early detection and prevention measures to minimize the impact of kidney disease.

Let's have a look at the World Kidney Day 2024 theme. history, significance, and ways to celebrate.