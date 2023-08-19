6 Foods To Keep The Kidney Healthy

Kidneys are an important organ of the human body and their function is to remove waste products from the blood and produce urine. Kidneys control the levels of various substances in the blood. Kidneys help control blood pressure as well and early detection of kidney disease can save your life.

A few diseases or conditions that can be harmful to the kidneys include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, insulin resistance, high uric acid levels, etc. When the kidneys don't work properly, waste builds up in the blood which can be harmful. Thus, at times, doctors suggest a separate diet for people with kidney disease so that the symptoms are managed and the disease is controlled over time.

Since kidney disease is closely linked to heart disease, it is a good idea to prepare a diet combined with a heart-healthy diet, one with plenty of fresh, plant-based foods and low in saturated fats. Below are a few foods that can be healthy for the kidneys.