Commonwealth Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance, and Activities

The second Monday of March is Commonwealth Day, a day to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations and its 56 member states. Originally, this day was known as 'Empire Day' and was celebrated on the birthday of Queen Victoria on 24 May. It was first established as Commonwealth Day in 1977 when a member state proposed this date to all member states of the organisation. This date was suggested by the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, who is currently the British ruler.

Today, Commonwealth Day is celebrated with a week-long series of events and activities that include faith and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural events. It is a day to commemorate the Commonwealth of Nations and its 56 member states. Let us read about Common Wealth Day 2024 date, theme, history, significance, celebration, and other details below.