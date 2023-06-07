World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme, Slogan Quotes, Posters, and Celebration Ideas

World Food Safety Day is observed every year on 7 June to create awareness about the safety and quality of food worldwide. Low quality food affects the health and well-being of individuals drastically besides compromising the economic stability of nations. Therefore celebrating World Food Safety Day holds great significance.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), " The fifth World Food Safety Day (WFSD) will be celebrated on 7 June 2023 to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agricultural production, market access, tourism and sustainable development."