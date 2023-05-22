Food Poisoning: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Foodborne illness is commonly known as food poisoning and it can be caused due to the consumption of contaminated, spoiled, or toxic food. People suffering from food poisoning may experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

It can be extremely uncomfortable and it i a common phenomenon thus you don't need to panic if you experience the symptoms below. You can follow the diagnosis tests and treatment under your doctor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 48 million people in the United States contract some form of food poisoning every year.

Let's have a quick look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Food Poisoning.