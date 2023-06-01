World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Other Details

World Milk Day is observed every year on 1 June to create awareness among people about the benefits of milk and its significance as a global food.

The day is recognized to highlight the nutritional value of milk and the dairy products, and their contribution in enhancing the livelihoods of people.

Milk is considered as a balanced diet because it is rich in various essential nutrients including vitamins, proteins, calcium, and others. Milk consumption plays a critical role in improving the health of most people across age groups. World Milk Day puts a light on the efforts of milk and dairy industry that function by adopting sustainable practices like lowering greenhouse gas emissions, preserving water supplies, and boosting animal welfare.