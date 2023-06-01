World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Other Details

World Milk Day is observed every year on 1 June to create awareness among people about the benefits of milk and its significance as a global food.
The day is recognized to highlight the nutritional value of milk and the dairy products, and their contribution in enhancing the livelihoods of people.
Milk is considered as a balanced diet because it is rich in various essential nutrients including vitamins, proteins, calcium, and others. Milk consumption plays a critical role in improving the health of most people across age groups. World Milk Day puts a light on the efforts of milk and dairy industry that function by adopting sustainable practices like lowering greenhouse gas emissions, preserving water supplies, and boosting animal welfare.
What Is the Theme of World Milk Day 2023?
According to worldmilkday.org, the theme of World Milk Day 2023 is "Showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint, while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods."
History of World Milk Day 2023
In the year 2001, the World Milk Day was first proclaimed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The event was started to showcase the importance of milk as a global food and to highlight the role of dairy sectors in promoting nutrition and supporting the livelihoods. FAO held its first ever World Milk Assembly on 1 June 2001 and that is why the World Milk Day is celebrated on 1 June.
Significance of World Milk Day
The significance of World Milk Day includes the following:
To promote and emphasize on the consumption of milk due to its high nutritional value.
To highlight the role of dairy industry in the global economy. Milk industries provide jobs to millions of people worldwide.
Dairy sectors adopt sustainable methods like reducing the green house gas emission, promoting animal welfare, improving water consumption, and more. The World Milk Day highlights the sustainability practices of dairy industries.
World Milk Day is recognized to increase consumer education regarding the nutritional benefits of milk consumption.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)