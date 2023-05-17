World Hypertension Day 2023 Quotes, Slogans, Posters, and Images for Awareness

World Hypertension Day is observed annually on 17th May to bring attention to high blood pressure, its effects on health, and the significance of prevention and control. A medical disease called hypertension, sometimes referred to as high blood pressure, is characterised by increased blood pressure in the arteries. It poses a serious risk for a number of cardiovascular conditions, such as heart disease and stroke.

To increase public awareness of hypertension and motivate people, communities, and governments to take action against it, the World Hypertension League (WHL) established World Hypertension Day in 2005. The day acts as a forum for activism and education on a global scale, with the goal of educating the public about hypertension and inspiring them to make healthy lifestyle choices.

Lets us find out World Hypertension Day 2023 quotes, slogans, posters, and images below to create awareness among people.