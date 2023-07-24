World Embryologist Day 2023 Date: History, Significance and Why To Celebrate?

World Embryologist Day or World IVF Day is celebrated annually on 25 July. The Day is observed to create awareness among people about Embryologists and the process of Invitro fertilisation (IVF). Embryologists are healthcare professionals that are experts in examining embryos, eggs, and sperms.

Invitro fertilisation is a process in which the sperm and egg is fertilized outside the body of woman under laboratory conditions. Embryologists help in carrying out and making the IVF process successful.

The World Embryologist Day is recognized to commemorate the great role and contribution of Embryologists in the field of reproductive science.