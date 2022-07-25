World Embryologist Day 2022: Date, History, and Quotes

World Embryologist Day, also known as World IVF Day, is the day the world's first IVF baby was born. Embryologists play a major role in an IVF clinic. They are responsible for building a conducive environment for the creation of life.

Embryologists are also considered 'caretakers' of patients' sperm, eggs, or embryos since they are the nurturers of this new life.

Embryologists are those who study sperm, eggs, and embryos. They determine which sperm, eggs, and embryos are the healthiest and can be selected for IVF treatment.

Share the quotes, and history to make more people aware of IVF and the role of embryologists in the medical industry.