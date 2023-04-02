World Autism Awareness Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance & Why To Celebrate

Every year, World Autism Awareness Day is observed on 2 April to create awareness among people about a developmental disability of the brain called autism. The day is recognised to provide global opportunities to increase understanding and acceptance of people suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Autism is a permanent neurological condition that generally shows its first appearance in the infancy period. Regardless of gender, race, or socioeconomic status, this condition can develop in the early age of life. The exact cause of autism is still unknown, however, some people with this condition have a genetic cause.