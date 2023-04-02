World Autism Awareness Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance & Why To Celebrate
World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 2 April. Details inside.
Every year, World Autism Awareness Day is observed on 2 April to create awareness among people about a developmental disability of the brain called autism. The day is recognised to provide global opportunities to increase understanding and acceptance of people suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Autism is a permanent neurological condition that generally shows its first appearance in the infancy period. Regardless of gender, race, or socioeconomic status, this condition can develop in the early age of life. The exact cause of autism is still unknown, however, some people with this condition have a genetic cause.
People with autism behave, interact, learn, and communicate in ways that is distinct from others. There is also a significant difference among people with autism in terms of the abilities. For instance, some autistic people have advanced conversation skills while others are non-verbal. Some people with autism are highly dependent on others for their daily activities while others need minor help or no help at all.
Let us read about the World Autism Awareness Day 2023 theme, history, significance, and other important details below.
What Is the Theme of World Autism Awareness Day 2023?
Every year, World Autism Awareness Day is observed under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Autism Awareness Day 2023 is "Contribution of Autistic People at Home, at Work, in the Arts and in Policymaking."
The main motive behind this theme is to focus on the acceptance, support, and inclusion of autistic people in society without trying to change them or expecting a cure.
History of World Autism Awareness Day
World Autism Awareness Day was established by the UN General Assembly on 2 April with the intention to raise awareness among people to highlight the need to assist those who have autism, help them to live more fulfilling lives, and be a valuable contributor to the society.
The United Nations family has always embraced diversity and supported the rights and welfare of people with disabilities, including those who have developmental and learning disabilities.
The fundamental idea of universal human rights for all was reiterated in 2008, when Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities came into effect. Its primary purpose was to promote and protect all human rights and fundamental freedoms of disabled people.
Significance of World Autism Awareness Day
The significance of celebrating the World Autism Awareness Day is to educate people about the Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to make a world of difference for people on the ASD spectrum, and help the autistic people to reach their full potential.
Why To Celebrate World Autism Awareness Day 2023?
The world must know that people with autism are not a burden to the society; instead, they can contribute to the society in different ways if we focus on them with a positive attitude optimism.
According to the United Nations, "Autistic people face a lot of discrimination and other challenges. We must recognize that autistic people are especially vulnerable to the major upheavals to routines and daily lives that we witness all around us, such as pandemics, wars and natural disasters. As with all populations, autistic people have a wide range of talents and challenges that are often not recognized by the world they are born into. Therefore, if we explore their talents, people with autism can be assets to our society."
