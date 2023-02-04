Video | World Cancer Day: Does Sunscreen Really Protect Against Skin Cancer?

It's been proven quite extensively that sunlight can damage the skin, and cause wrinkling, photoaging, sagging, and pigmentation among other issues, and it makes sense to protect yourself.

However, do we know whether sunscreens work on South Asian skin? There's very little evidence to back this.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Chaitanya Singh, a clinical and cosmetic dermaologist based in Delhi says, "If we talk about the role of sunscreen in skin cancer, the data is scarce, and the reason is that skin cancer itself is rare in India."