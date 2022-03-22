Things to Keep in Mind While Buying a Sunscreen
Know the things you must keep in mind while buying a sunscreen.
All of you must have heard about the importance of sunscreen. There are thousands of videos and articles on the internet that compel you to use sunscreen regularly.
People should know that sunscreen is also essential in winters and should be applied every day, even if you are staying at home for most of the days due to the pandemic.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, 1 in 5 Americans suffers from skin cancer once in their lifetime. They also suggest that people should wear sunscreen not only to protect their skin from UV radiation but also to prevent skin cancer and skin ageing.
You must have heard all of this but have you ever wondered which is the best sunscreen for you? If yes, we are here with all the information you need to choose the perfect sunscreen for yourself.
Choose a Sunscreen With Broader Spectrum
Have you ever noticed if your sunscreen is a broader spectrum sunscreen? If not, do it the next time you decide to buy sunscreen. A broader spectrum means more protection, protection from both UVA and UVB radiation.
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, UVB rays are the prime culprit when it comes to sunburns and redness of the skin but UVA rays are also harmful and a bit sneakier. UVB rays are present in the 95% of the sunlight that falls on earth and is responsible for tanning that damages the DNA.
Therefore, choose a sunscreen with a broader spectrum to protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.
Make Sure it is Water Resistant
Water-resistant sunscreens are important because they can protect you against the harmful rays of the sun even while you are swimming or might have gotten wet during the monsoons.
According to the American Association of Dermatology, water-resistant sunscreens can stay on the wet skin for at least 40 to 80 minutes and must be reapplied as well. The normal sunscreens that aren't waterproof will wear off in the water and you might witness tanning, redness and sunburns.
Select the Right SPF
According to FDA, SPF is the measure of the amount of solar energy required to cause sunburn or damage. It is not related to the time of solar exposure but the amount of solar exposure.
The damage on the skin due to solar exposure depends on various reasons like:
skin tone of the person
times of reapplication of sunscreen
amount of sunscreen applied
time of the day
Generally less exposure to sunlight is required during the noon as compared to early morning to cause the same amount of damage. Therefore, keep these things in mind but buy at least 30 SPF sunscreen and you can go up to 50 SPF.
Select According to Your Skin Type
Finding the right sunscreen for your skin type is like finding a soulmate. There is no doubt that no two people can have the exact same skin problems, skin texture or skin type. Therefore, there are various types of sunscreen and people must choose a sunscreen that is best suited for them.
According to Healthline, people with dry skin must go for a moisturising sunscreen, people with oily skin can choose a gel-based formula that gives a matte finish and normal skin people have the option to choose depending on their other skin concerns.
In brief, what we want to say is that every person might need different sunscreen. So, don't harm your skin by applying the wrong type.
Read the Label Carefully
There are people who have extremely sensitive skin and the chemicals in the make-up or skincare products might have an extreme reaction on their skin leaving a rash or red patch which is not very nice to see.
Therefore, one thing that everyone can do is go through the label behind the sunscreen to know the ingredients used. Fragrant sunscreen with salicylates or cinnamates can be harmful.
Mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are your safest choice and they also have a soothing effect on your skin.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.