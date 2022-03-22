Things to Keep in Mind While Buying a Sunscreen

All of you must have heard about the importance of sunscreen. There are thousands of videos and articles on the internet that compel you to use sunscreen regularly.

People should know that sunscreen is also essential in winters and should be applied every day, even if you are staying at home for most of the days due to the pandemic.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, 1 in 5 Americans suffers from skin cancer once in their lifetime. They also suggest that people should wear sunscreen not only to protect their skin from UV radiation but also to prevent skin cancer and skin ageing.