Can Gel Manicures Cause Skin Cancer? Dermatologists Want You to Take Precautions

Earlier this month, a study published in the Nature Communications journal suggested that ultraviolet radiation from nail dryers could cause damage to your DNA and even pose the risk of skin cancer.

What does this mean for someone who might be regularly getting gel manicures?

FIT spoke to Dr Sonal Bansal, Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology, Cosmetology, ELANTIS Healthcare, New Delhi, to answer all your FAQs.